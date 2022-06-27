Kentucky will prove to college football bettors 2021 wasn’t fluke

Commercial Content, 21+



The last time we saw the Kentucky Wildcats, they were losing to 15-seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. I’m here to instill hope into the Wildcats’ fan base as it gears up to prove that last year’s football season was no fluke.

Let’s take a look at Kentucky’s win total that’s been set at 7.5 at DraftKings and 8.5 at BetMGM.

While Kentucky’s second-place finish in the SEC East was one of the bigger surprises of last season, it looks poised to repeat its success with continuity on both sides of the ball.

Kentucky brings back an Offensive TARP (Transferring Assets and Returning Production) of 71 percent after finishing last season seventh in Offensive Success Rate, 59th in Finishing Drives, and 40th in Havoc Allowed.

Quarterback Will Levis will look to take the next step as one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks. Levis finished last season with 2,826 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes and adding 376 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis AP

Gone is star receive Wan’Dale Robinson, who is now a member of the Giants. While replacing a No. 1 target is never easy, Kentucky will look to fill the void with Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson and the highly touted freshmen tandem of Barion Brown and Dane Key.

Tight end Keaton Upshaw will also look to get into the mix after missing all of 2021 due to injury.

Prepare to watch a new scheme as coach Mark Stoops brings in a new offensive coordinator in former 49ers quarterback coach Rich Scangarello. Coming from the sought-after Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, Scangarello will focus on the run to open the field for Levis to punish condensed defenses.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. AP

This turns the focus to returning running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who comes into the season 1,134 yards away from breaking Benny Snell Jr.’s Kentucky career rushing record. A physical back, Rodriguez ran over opposing defenses for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Kentucky’s defense kept pace with top-50 ranks in Success Rate, Havoc and Finishing Drives. Bringing back an astonishing TARP number of 82 percent, we can expect the Wildcats’ defensive success to continue and build on last season’s production.

While Josh Paschal and Marquan McCall moved on to the NFL, they will be replaced by former five-star Justin Rogers at nose guard with four-star prospects Octavious Oxendine, Josaih Hayes and Tre’vonn Rybka joining up front.



While the defensive line and linebacker groups will see some continuity, the secondary is a key focus, particularly a lack of depth at cornerback. Junior Carrington Valentine will be paired with transfers Keidron Smith from Ole Miss and Zion Childress from Texas State in a critical position. Pressure up front will be more important than ever to limit secondary exposure.

Verdict on the Wildcats:

While Georgia is still in a class of its own in the SEC East, Kentucky is knocking on the door with experience on both sides of the ball and a revamped offense to give elite defenses fits.

If it can down a rebuilding Florida after the Gators take on Utah, Kentucky can start 4-0 before a date with Ole Miss. A good start and the Wildcats have a legitimate shot of repeating a nine-win regular season. Lay the juice and take the Over 7.5.

The Play: Kentucky Over 7.5 Wins (-160)