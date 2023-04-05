Kentucky high school football player dead at 17 after head injury

A high school football player in Kentucky died Monday morning after he suffered a head injury during a routine tackle in an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday.

Andrew Dodson, a 17-year-old junior tight end and defensive end for Pulaski County High School, hit his head on the turf during a

“clean” tackle, and sustained blunt-force trauma to the brain, his father, Alan Dodson, told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Sunday.

The student-athlete was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, where he underwent multiple surgeries before he died, according to WLEX-TV.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet,” the elder Dodson said. “It was a simple, clean tackle.

“His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.

Dodson, who was running the ball, fell on his head after being tackled by his teammate during the Pulaski County varsity football spring Maroon and White game.





Andrew Dodson, a Pulaski County High School junior football player.

Dodson’s father added that his son was wearing a helmet during the collision.

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops shared his condolences in a message on Twitter.

“Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team,” Stoops wrote.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss.”

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released a statement across its social media platforms on Monday, sending condolences to Dodson’s loved ones.

“Today, we all mourn with his family, friends, teammates, and the entire KHSAA family, the loss of this young man,” the statement read in part.

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him.

“We hold his family and friends close in these times and offer our deepest condolences.”