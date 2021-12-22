Kent State’s Bill Kuduk penalized for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vomit

Football players have vomited on the field before, but getting penalized for it might be a first.

In the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, Kent State offensive lineman Bill Kuduk was hit with a false start penalty after his vomiting induced Wyoming defenders to flinch during a second quarter drive.

Wyoming wound up winning the game 52-38, but Kuduk was in good spirits about the situation afterwards.

Kuduk tweeted, “Puke and rally!!! Appreciate the shout out #MACtion.” In a subsequent tweet in the thread, he asked Barstool Sports’ Dan Katz for an internship with the media company in Chicago.

Anything goes at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and in victory Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was given a french fry bath:

While bowl season has been hurt in the last couple years by star players opting out before the draft or games getting canceled due to COVID-19, it remains a lot of fun.