Kenny Pickett’s long drive from Jersey Shore to NFL Draft savior

The alarm sounded at 3 a.m., and Kenny Pickett headed for the kitchen.

If Pickett was going to ease the concerns about his undersized body that college programs expressed during recruiting, he had to do more than outshine other top-rated quarterbacks at camps and stay late after practices. He also had to eat two peanut-butter sandwiches and drink a glass of whole milk while the competition slept.

“We were looking for certain things to add size, so we had this trick where you add calories during a time period when normal people aren’t eating,” Ocean Township High School football coach Don Klein said. “Props to him because I’ve had a couple other guys that needed that little secret sauce, but weren’t able to do it because they weren’t able to fall back asleep. Just like everything else, Kenny was as cool as they come.”

As Pickett nears his fateful day in the NFL Draft, a flag hanging from a lamppost in Ocean Township High’s parking lot boasts that the school has been “creating legacies since 1965.” The digital message board on the front lawn asks students, “What will be your Spartan legacy?”