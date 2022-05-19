Kenny Pickett’s fiancée Amy Paternoster recaps ‘eventful’ spring

This is one spring semester Amy Paternoster will never forget.

The Princeton University senior, who is engaged to Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, posted a collection of images Wednesday on Instagram, recapping what’s been an “eventful” few months.

“Quite the eventful Senior Spring! Couldn’t have written a better ending to this chapter. So grateful for all of you, and the best darn place of all,” Paternoster captioned the post, which included photos from an outdoor bash, as well as the night when Pickett was drafted 20th overall by the Steelers.

Kenny Pickett’s fiancée Amy Paternoster (center) recently shared a collection of photos recapping what’s been an “eventful” spring Instagram/Amy Paternoster

The former University of Pittsburgh quarterback, 23, later quipped in the comments, “Couple of slow months honestly.”

Paternoster’s final year at Princeton has been something of a whirlwind, to say the least. The former soccer player got engaged to Pickett in January, four months before the 2022 NFL Draft, when the quarterback was selected in the first round.

Paternoster was present for Pickett’s draft night party, which appeared to get off to a somber start before the Steelers’ made a life-changing call to their future quarterback.

Kenny Pickett proposed to Amy Paternoster in January 2022 Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Kenny Pickett also celebrated with Amy Paternoster in April 2022, when he was drafted by the Steelers Instagram/Amy Paternoster

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true,” Paternoster gushed on Instagram afterward. “There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!!”

Pickett already seems to be impressing his Steelers teammates, who sung his praises over the weekend during the team’s rookie mini camp.

“I already knew he could throw it from the Senior Bowl and stuff, but catching balls from him just feels comfortable. It feels great,” wide receiver Calvin Austin said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Kenny Pickett readies to pass at the Steelers’ rookie mini camp in May 2022 AP

The Steelers will visit the Bengals to kick off the 2022 NFL season, although it remains to be seen if Pickett will get the start. The team also signed former Bears and Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky.