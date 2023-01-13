Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, on QB’s rookie year

It’s been quite the year for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his fiancée, Amy Paternoster.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paternoster posted a heartfelt tribute to the rookie signal-caller, who wrapped his first year in the league this past week.

“Lookin back on Year 1 and forward to the next,” Paternoster captioned her carousel of photos, which featured her cozying up Pickett, 24, in one snap while posing with family on the field in another.

Amy Paternoster, who is engaged to Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, reflected on his first year in the league in a recent Instagram post.

The couple posed with family on the field after a Steelers game.



The 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett opened the year as the second-string quarterback following a strong preseason. Although the Steelers tapped veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to start the season, Pickett took over the starting job in October.

Pickett threw for 2,404 yards through 13 regular-season games, along with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pickett told reporters after Sunday’s 28-14 win over the Browns that he believes he made a “good jump” in his debut season.

“I think I made a good jump there in the learning curve. I want to make that leap into Year 2 now,” he said.

Amy Paternoster got engaged to Kenny Pickett in January 2022. Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster has been by Kenny Pickett’s side throughout his NFL journey. Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Head coach Mike Tomlin also endorsed Pickett as the team’s starter.

“Is he our QB1? Yes. But there’s a lot of silly responsibility that comes with that term. Everybody thinks they’ve got one, but not everybody has one and all of that. He’s our starting quarterback,” Tomlin said.

Although Pickett will have some time to recharge before offseason activities begin, he’ll be busy in another area: wedding planning.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett warms up on the field in October 2022. Getty Images

Pickett and Paternoster got engaged last January and are slated to tie the knot this summer.