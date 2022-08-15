Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, hangs with TJ Watt’s wife during Steelers opener

Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster, had a front-row seat to the rookie quarterback’s impressive NFL debut with the Steelers on Saturday.

For Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium, Paternoster — who announced her engagement to Pickett, 24, in January — enjoyed the game-day festivities with Dani Watt, the wife of Steelers superstar linebacker T.J. Watt, as the pair posed together outside the venue.

“Here we goooo,” Paternoster captioned the snap on Instagram.

Kenny Pickett’s fiancée, Amy Paternoster (right), hung out with Dani Watt (left), the wife of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, over the weekend during Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against Seattle. Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, here with Amy Paternoster at Steelers training camp, is competing for the starting job. Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Kenny Pickett drops back to pass in the fourth quarter of the Steelers preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Getty Images

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, felt the love from Steelers fandom on Saturday after he completed 13 out of 15 passes for 95 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the second half of Pittsburgh’s 32-25 win over Seattle.

“Really, the whole night was special,” Pickett said postgame, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The first one to have as an NFL player, to finish it that way in that stadium with a lot of family and friends there, it was awesome.”

Pickett is competing for the starting job against veteran Mason Rudolph and former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in March. Trubisky’s wife, Hillary, was also in attendance for Saturday’s game and hung out in a suite with Dani — who married Watt in Mexico last month — and fellow Steelers WAGs.

Hillary Trubisky (left), the wife of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, hangs with Dani Watt (second from right) and fellow Steelers WAGs during Pittsburgh’s preseason opener over the weekend. Instagram/Hillary Trubisky

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky with wife Hillary and their son, Hudson, at training camp. Instagram/Hillary Trubisky

“Football is back,” Hillary exclaimed on Instagram at the time.

Leading up to the Steelers’ first preseason game, Hillary — who welcomed son Hudson with Trubisky, 27, in May — supported the quarterback at training camp, in addition to Paternoster, who cheered on Pickett.

The Steelers will head to Jacksonville this weekend to take on the Jaguars on Saturday night. Pittsburgh will open the regular season on the road in Cincinnati next month.