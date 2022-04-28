Kenny Pickett’s fiancée Amy celebrates Steelers pick

Kenny Pickett and his loved ones are breathing a collective sigh of relief.

Moments after the former University of Pittsburgh quarterback, 23, was seen on camera looking somber in an apparent draft-day slide, the Steelers selected the New Jersey native with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett, one of the notable quarterback prospects in this year’s class, was seen chatting on the phone beside his fiancée, Princeton soccer player Amy Paternoster, who could hardly contain her excitement.

Amy Paternoster celebrates after fiancé Kenny Pickett is drafted by the Steelers Twitter

Clad in a green mini dress, Paternoster — who got engaged to Pickett in January — was seen warmly embracing the quarterback as the entire room erupted into cheers.

Pickett was the first quarterback selected in this year’s draft, with Liberty’s Malik Willis and Matt Corral of Ole Miss still on the board.

Ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft, Paternoster posted photos of her “big week” with Pickett, where they visited Princeton together.

Pickett and Paternoster have been engaged since January Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Paternoster has been supporting Pickett throughout his NFL journey, not only cheering him on for the Combine but at his March Pro Day as well. In fact, she even joked about his small hand-size drama in a cheeky Instagram post.

“Look at this funny tweet about your hands,” she quipped alongside a photo of herself holding a phone in Pickett’s direction. He then replied, “Always keeping me updated!”

The couple appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in early 2021.