Kenny Pickett has flirty exchange with Amy Paternoster before game

Amy Paternoster gave her fiancé, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, some love during the team’s “Ladies Night” this week.

In a post shared Wednesday on Instagram, Paternoster — who announced her engagement to the 24-year-old rookie in January — is seen lifting a cardboard cutout of Pickett into the air before playfully pecking it on the cheek.

“We love our @steelers,” Paternoster captioned the post, to which Pickett cheekily replied, “Love when you lift me up like that.”

Amy Paternoster, who is engaged to Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, got playful at the team’s “Ladies’ Night.” Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster hoisted a Kenny Pickett cutout into the air during her night out. Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster at Steelers training camp in July 2022. Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Kenny Pickett in action during a Steelers preseason game in Aug. 2022. Getty Images

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, is currently behind starter Mitch Trubisky, who signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh back in March.

Although Trubisky and the Steelers opened the season with a win against the Bengals in Cincinnati, the team fell to the Patriots last weekend in their home opener, eliciting “Kenny” chants from the crowd. Former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the treatment Trubisky, 28, has received from fans as of late is unfair.

“They started chanting ‘Kenny,’ and I just I don’t think it is fair that it happened to Mitch today because I wouldn’t blame Mitch for the performance today,” Roethlisberger recently said on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast.

Mitch Trubisky warms up ahead of a Steelers game on Sept. 18, 2022. Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky poses with wife Hillary and their son, Hudson. Instagram/Hillary Trubisky

Hillary Trubisky with son Hudson, whom she welcomed in May 2022. Instagram/Hillary Trubisky

Trubisky started Thursday’s AFC North showdown against the Browns, throwing for 207 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 29-17 loss.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he is sticking with Trubisky as the starter.

Much like Paternoster has supported Pickett throughout the season, Trubisky’s wife, Hillary, has been cheering the quarterback on, too.

To commemorate the Steelers’ 1-0 start, Hillary — who married Trubisky last July — posted an adorable photo with the couple’s newborn son, Hudson.

Trubisky and Hillary welcomed baby Hudson back in May.