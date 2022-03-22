Kenny Pickett gets Pro Day support from fiancée amid hand saga

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett got a special shoutout Monday during his Pro Day from fiancée Amy Paternoster.

Paternoster, a Princeton University senior who got engaged to Pickett in January, posted a sweet message on her Instagram Story as the 23-year-old quarterback showed off his skill set — and slightly larger hand size — to an NFL audience.

“Baller Alert,” she began. “All smiles showing off at Pro Day!!”

Amy Paternoster, the fiancée of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, supported him Monday for his Pro Day Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Paternoster wrote a sweet message to Pickett on Monday on her Instagram Story Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Pickett, a projected first-round pick, has been at the center of a hand-size controversy since the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month. After previously measuring at 8.5 inches at the combine, Pickett’s right hand increased by 1/8 an inch to 8 5/8 inches on Monday, according to ESPN.

“The stretches work,” Pickett said, laughing. “It’s the reason why I’ve been doing them. If it helped getting an eighth of an inch, I’ll take it.”

Even with the slightly bigger measurement, Pickett’s hand would still be the smallest of any starter or notable NFL backup, according to ESPN. Taysom Hill of the Saints currently owns that mark, recording at 8 3/4 inches.

Pickett competed at the Senior Bowl in February 2022 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pickett and Paternoster embraced on the field in November 2021 Instagram/Amy Paternoster

Regardless of the measurement, as Pickett said during this month’s combine, “Your tape is your résumé.”

“Whatever it measures, it measures. I’m sure that won’t be the last of [the talk], but it’ll be the last measurement I take of it. Your tape is your résumé. All this other stuff are the boxes you have to check before the draft,” the New Jersey native said at the time.

Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, finished the 2021 season by throwing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. During his final season, Paternoster got to see the quarterback in action when Pitt won the ACC Coastal Championship.

“ACC Coastal Championship, Senior Day, and my first time watching @kennypickett02 play in person!! I love celebrating you, always so proud,” she gushed on Instagram in November 2021.