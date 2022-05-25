Kenny Pickett celebrates fiancée’s Princeton graduation

The milestones just keep coming for Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster.

On Tuesday, the Steelers rookie quarterback celebrated Paternoster’s graduation from Princeton University with a playful Instagram tribute.

“HUGE congratulations to @amypaternoster on graduating from Princeton today!!! Most athletic and smartest…only thing I can hold onto is the height!” the 6-foot-3 signal-caller quipped of his future wife, who is a former soccer player.

Kenny Pickett congratulated fiancée Amy Paternoster on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, on her graduation from Princeton University Instagram/Kenny Pickett

A short while later, Paternoster thanked Pickett for his support as the couple readies for their next chapter together.

“Thank you for being my biggest supporter!! Can’t wait to start the next chapter with you, love you!!” she exclaimed.

Pickett kicked off what’s been a whirlwind year by popping the question to Paternoster in January. The couple, who appeared to go public with their romance in 2021, shared the memorable moment with fans on Instagram.

Kenny Pickett proposed to Amy Paternoster in January 2022 Instagram/Kenny Pickett

Amy Paternoster also celebrated the moment when Kenny Pickett was drafted 20th overall by the Steelers in April 2022 Instagram/Kenny Pickett

“I am so blessed to have found such a perfect man and to have the privilege of knowing, loving and sharing a life with you. You are my everything: my other half, my best friend, my soulmate. I promise to always be by your side – to always laugh with you, support you, and love you more each and every day,” Paternoster gushed at the time.

In the months leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, Paternoster cheered on Pickett as he participated in the combine, as well as his pro day. She also sat by the University of Pittsburgh product’s side on the opening night of the draft in April, when he was the first quarterback selected at 20th overall by the Steelers despite an excruciating first-round slide.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true,” Paternoster exclaimed on Instagram after Pickett received the life-changing call from Steelers brass.

Kenny Pickett practices on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 AP

Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, and Chris Oladokun participate in drills on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 AP

“There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!! 💛🖤 #steelernation #herewego.”

Pickett recently took part in the Steelers’ rookie mini-camp and practiced Tuesday with the team’s other quarterbacks, including Mason Rudolph, Chris Oladokun, and Mitch Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the team in March.