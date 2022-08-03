Kenny Golladay stars at Wednesday’s Giants camp

Observations from Wednesday’s Giants training camp session.

Good golly

Perhaps rejuvenated after a day of rest, Kenny Golladay had his best practice of the summer, including two catches on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive near the end of practice. The 6-foot-4 receiver is never going to gain much separation, but he flashed other abilities, such as securing contested catches (he landed in bounds on his back along the sideline) as well as his long strides after the catch.

Just folly

RT Evan Neal continues to look like a rookie in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills, whether he is getting flagged for holding against fellow rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, getting turned around and slipping to the ground on a spin move by second-year pro Quincy Roche or getting beaten to the edge by the speed of formerly benched fourth-year pro Oshane Ximines.

Kenny Golladay made his presence known at Giants training camp on Wednesday. Robert Sabo

Caught my eye

With no tackles to break in practices because tagging ends a play, long touchdowns are rare. So it was eye-opening to see second-team running back Matt Breida go about 75 yards for a touchdown after catching a swing pass with a convoy of blockers along the sideline, while using some fake cuts toward the middle.

Medical report

TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Robert Foster, RB Antonio Williams and CB Rodarius Williams did not practice due to various injuries. OT Matt Gono did not practice before going on the exempt list and leaving the team. C Jon Feliciano returned from a four-practice absence due to heat exhaustion, but was replaced by Jamil Douglas in team drills halfway through practice to manage his workload.