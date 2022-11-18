Kenny Golladay ‘ready for whatever’ Giants role he has on Sunday

Kenny Golladay isn’t looking for a backdoor exit from his nightmarish season.

After popping up on the Giants’ injury report Wednesday and Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a hamstring injury, Golladay declared he is “all good” and ready to play Sunday against the Lions. There was a thought that the injury might save the Giants from a tough decision on whether to make their highest-paid player a healthy scratch against his former team after he dropped a pass and was benched in the second half against the Texans this past Sunday.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Golladay, who was limping in the locker room Sunday, said when asked what role he expects.

Once upon a time, Golladay led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (11 in 2019) for the Lions. Those were much happier — albeit less wealthy — times for Golladay, who has had four games without a catch and four missed games (knee injury) since Week 1.

Kenny Golladay participates in drills at Giants practice on Thursday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Kenny Golladay speaks to the media on Thursday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Definitely some good memories there,” Golladay said. “It’s just like a regular game to me. I don’t really get too much involved in all of that [added motivation].”

Golladay has zero touchdowns in 19 games since signing a four-year, $72 million free-agent contract with the Giants.

“If you find a home somewhere with a team and they do want to re-sign you, great,” Golladay said. “But if you do everything right and do get a chance to hit the market, that should be almost every player’s wish. It’s almost like you are getting recruited again. They didn’t want me back. Hey, that’s cool. I signed here.”

Giants fans booed last week when both passes in Golladay’s direction were incomplete. But he still sees himself as the player he was at his peak.

“I never think less of myself at all,” Golladay said. “I still feel like I can do those type of things. Making opportunities count when they come to you, that’s what it boils down to. You always want to go out there and make up for the mistake you had last time.”

Giants captains Julian Love and Graham Gano are auctioning off experiences as part of MetLife’s “Inside the Huddle” initiative to raise money for at-risk youth. The online bidding runs through Nov. 29 and supports the NYPD Foundation’s Harlem Giants and Far Rockaway Giants. MetLife will contribute $30,000 in matching funds.

Gano is offering a kicking lesson for four people at the training facility. Love is offering a game night — pingpong, cornhole and more — at the facility.

“I might play lefty if the donation is large enough,” Love joked. “That’s my handicap that I’ll give away. It’s fun. To have a chance to play with an NFL player, I feel like when I was a kid I would jump at the opportunity. Whoever can provide some funds for this good cause, I encourage them to do so.”

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) was downgraded to a non-participant in practice. If he can’t play Sunday, the Giants will be left with Darius Slayton, Richie James, David Sills (inactive last game), Golladay and newcomer Isaiah Hodgins at receiver.

Robinson and Golladay both “tightened up stretching a bunch” at practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

LG Josh Ezeudu (neck) was added to the injury report. That created an opportunity for Shane Lemieux, a preseason projected starter who hasn’t played yet because of a toe injury that landed him on injured reserve.

“Shane will progressively start getting more reps,” Daboll said.

DT Dexter Lawrence (back) and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) both were upgraded to limited participants. No status change for non-participant TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) or limited participants S Dane Belton (clavicle), RT Evan Neal (knee) and OLB Jihad Ward (thumb).

Daboll said Neal “moved around a little bit” but likely will miss his third straight game Sunday.