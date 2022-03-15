Ken Griffey Jr. still paid by Reds with Bobby Bonilla-like deal

Ken Griffey Jr. hasn’t played for the Reds since 2008, but they are still paying him several million dollars a year.

Mets fans are used to the media coalescing every year on July 1 to commemorate Bobby Bonilla day, the date on which the former slugger receives roughly $1 million in deferred money from the team’s former ownership until 2035.

It has been far less publicized that Griffey Jr., who retired from baseball as a member of the Mariners in the middle of the 2010 season, has a similar arrangement with the Reds.

As eagle-eyed Cincinnati sports anchor Richard Skinner pointed out, Griffey’s $3.6 million means the Reds are paying him more than all but five of their players this season.

Ken Griffey Jr. has a Bobby Bonilla-esque deferred money deal with the Reds where he still makes several million dollars a year. Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

According to CBS Sports, Griffey Jr. signed a nine-year, $112.5 million deal with Cincinnati shortly after he was acquired from Seattle in 2000. About half the money was deferred, meaning he agreed to collect approximately $3.6 million per year from 2009 through 2024.