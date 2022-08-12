Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. share a catch at ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Maybe this is heaven, a place where dreams come true.

Nope, it’s the second annual “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa, a game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, airing live Thursday on Fox.

At the spectacle, famous father/son duo Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. emerged from the fabled corn fields and had a catch together.

The father and son memorably played two seasons together on the Seattle Mariners, in 1990 and 1991.

If you want to be made aware of how time flies, Griffey Jr., referred to throughout his Hall of Fame career as “the kid,” is now 52 years old. His father, who was part of the Big Red Machine of Reds hitters in the 1970s, is 72 now.

Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. share a catch at “Field of Dreams” games. Fox Sports

Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. were teammates on the Mariners in the early 1990s. Getty Images

This is, unfortunately, the last “Field of Dreams” game until 2024 at the earliest. Frank Thomas, part of the ownership group that purchased the facility, announced earlier this week that the park will be undergoing renovations, and they won’t be able to stage the spectacle next season.

Last year’s “Field of Dreams” games, a thriller in which Tim Anderson delivered a walk-off home run for the White Sox to defeat the Yankees 9-8, garnered nearly six million viewers — the most-watched MLB regular season game since 2005.