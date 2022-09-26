Ken Dorsey’s Bills meltdown puts a new spin on his ‘psychopath’ comment

This won’t help Ken Dorsey’s reputation for temper tantrums.

The Bills’ offensive coordinator had a viral meltdown in Buffalo’s booth as time expired in his team’s 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. The outburst came after the Bills were trying to get into field goal range for a potential game-winning kick.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie caught a short pass from quarterback Josh Allen and turned the ball up the field before getting tackled with nine seconds left. The Bills did not have time to spike the ball to set up the game-winning attempt before time expired.

It did appear as if McKenzie had a chance to get out of bounds at one point.

“I was trying to get out of bounds. I was also trying to get yards,” McKenzie told reporters. “I knew [Buffalo place-kicker Tyler Bass’] range, so I was trying to get out of bounds but also get up the field. I tried to get out of bounds.

“There was nine seconds left, and I was trying to get to the hash — and I kind of got bumped by going to the ref, and it just went down from there. If I could take it back, I would probably just go up field, get down, put it on the hash myself and live to fight another down.”

It is unclear what about the final play set Dorsey off.

In the preseason, Allen joked that Dorsey had to coach from the booth instead of the sidelines to avoid getting flags because of how “fiery” he was.

“I like to think I’m not too much of a psychopath. it probably wouldn’t hurt to be up in the box in that regard,” Dorsey said in response.

Ken Dorsey on the field before the Bills loss to the Dolphins on Sept. 25, 2022.

Josh Allen gets sacked against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins celebrate against the Bills.



Dorsey was a star college quarterback at Miami and played five seasons as a backup in the NFL for the 49ers and Browns. It’s his first year as offensive coordinator after being promoted from quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Daboll, who left for the Giants’ head coaching job.

“He’s such a competitive guy,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “He wants to win every situation. … I think our players seem like they feed off of it. I know we were in training camp, and even when we were competing against each other in OTAs, I could sense the offense really having that same type of intensity that Kenny kind of coaches with; but yet, he is a guy who’s able to reign it back when he needs to and take it in a different direction, to encourage players at the same time.”

Sunday’s loss dropped the Bills to 2-1. They take on the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 4.