Kemba Walker, Knicks agree he won’t play rest of season

Kemba Walker’s homecoming fairytale is officially a nightmare.

The Knicks and Walker agreed that he would sit out the rest of the season and start preparing for the 2022-23 season, which will almost certainly be with a different franchise.

The Knicks and Kemba Walker have agreed the former All-Star guard won’t play the rest of the season. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“We fully support Kemba’s decision to shut it down for the remainder of the season and to use this time to prepare for next season,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. “His long-term success on the court remains our priority.”

Walker, 31, signed with the Knicks this offseason after being bought out by the Thunder, but bounced in and out of the rotation due to injuries and benchings by coach Tom Thibodeau.