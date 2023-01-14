Kemba Walker, ex-Knicks and Mavericks guard, signs with Italian team

Kemba Walker appears to be on the move again.

After sitting out the final two months of last season as a member of the Knicks, Walker had a momentary resurgence with the Mavericks in December, with 32 points and seven assists against the Cavaliers. But his stint in Dallas was short-lived with the team releasing the 32-year-old last week before his contract became fully guaranteed.

Now the former four-time All-Star is set to sign with Emporio Armani Milan, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and Kemba Walker, during a game agains the Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 5, 2021. Getty Images

Mavericks guard Kemba Walker (34) drives toward the basket as Houston Rockets’ Tari Eason (17) defends during the first half of a game on Jan. 2, 2023, in Houston. AP

The deal will be finalized once he passes the team’s medical exam.

Walker, who averaged eight points on 42.1 percent shooting and 2.1 assists in nine games with the Mavericks, was plagued by knee problems in the latter stages of his NBA career.

The former UConn standout, whom Charlotte drafted ninth overall in 2011, would give the Italian team a point guard with starter Kevin Pangos out with a knee injury since Nov. 24 and not expected back until at least the end of February. Milan is 17th in the EuroLeague standings at 6-13 following its third straight loss on Friday night.

Walker averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in his NBA career, which included stops in Charlotte, Boston, New York and Dallas.