Kelsie Whitmore opens up on her historic baseball journey

Whitmore started her first game with the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday night, becoming the first woman to do so in an MLB partner league. Whitmore, 23, spoke with hosts Jake Brown and former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa, who is also the FerryHawks’ pitching coach.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.