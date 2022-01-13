Kelly Stafford’s plea to Rams fans ahead of wild-card game

Dear Rams fans, please keep your playoff tickets to yourself, signed Kelly Stafford.

On Tuesday’s installment of her podcast, “The Morning After,” the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford discussed the crowd noise at SoFi Stadium over the weekend, when Los Angeles lost to San Francisco, 27-24, in an overtime thriller.

“I’m not going to lie, I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” Kelly said. “We came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild.”

Kelly added that Stafford, who is in his first year with the Rams following 12 seasons with the Lions, was on a silent count for snaps, whereas 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not.

Kelly Stafford and husband Matthew Stafford at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Instagram/Kelly Stafford

“Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don’t know what that is, he can’t, when he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count when you can hear him, and that’s what quarterbacks are usually on when they’re at home,” Kelly said. “Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback. It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The Rams, who finished the season at 12-5 and claimed the NFC West title, will face the Cardinals in Los Angeles for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game. Kelly issued a plea in the caption of her recent Instagram post, “Please don’t sell you [sic] tickets to Arizona fans.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s game against the 49ers on Jan. 9, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Rams coach Sean McVay said his team was surprised by 49ers fans invading SoFi Stadium, which included the significant others of San Francisco’s players.

“I think it did catch us off guard,” McVay said, per USA Today’s Rams Wire. “I think just because of the way that it’s been this year. It’s been a great, great atmosphere, great environment. (Sunday) was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise – I think it’s a fair way to put it.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field following Sunday’s loss to the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where San Francisco fans traveled to watch. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The 49ers’ win earned them a spot in the playoffs and a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Cowboys in Dallas. The 49ers fans may find it harder to pry tickets away from the rabid Cowboys’ fan base.