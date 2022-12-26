Kelly Stafford gets playful with Ciara pic before Rams win

Kelly Stafford had some fun on social media ahead of the Rams’ Christmas Day blowout over the Broncos.

In a post shared Sunday on her Instagram Stories, Kelly — who is the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — posted a playful shot of herself in Christmas pajamas alongside a glammed-up Santa photo of Ciara, who has been married to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016.

“Win, lose, or draw .. it’s safe to say both qbs are winning today,” Kelly captioned the post, even tagging Stafford, 34, for her photo credit.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted a playful photo of herself and Ciara ahead of the Rams-Broncos game on Dec. 25, 2022. Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Although the 2022 season has been a year to forget for both Stafford and Wilson, the latter’s team was embarrassed Sunday by the defending Super Bowl champions, 51-14. The Broncos then fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.

Wilson, who landed in Denver in March after 10 seasons in Seattle, had an ugly outing in Los Angeles, where he completed 15 of 27 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Wilson was benched late in the game and replaced by backup quarterback Brett Rypien, who engaged in a bizarre sideline spat with some of his teammates after the 34-year-old quarterback was sacked earlier in the day.

Wilson said postgame how he won’t “let a moment like tonight define me.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up ahead of a game against the Rams on Dec. 25, 2022. Getty Images

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara in July 2022. Getty Images

“No. 1, I have to play to the standards that I know how to play to. And I’ve been playing to my whole career. I’ll never let a moment like tonight define me. We’re at a low moment right now. I don’t fear low moments because I know every time I’ve always come out the other side,” Wilson said, per KUSA.

The Broncos, who are now 4-11, were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month.

As for the Rams, who despite the win have had a rough season at 5-10, they’ve recently welcomed quarterback Baker Mayfield into the fold as Stafford remains sidelined due to a spinal cord contusion.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly after Los Angeles’ Super Bowl win in February 2022. Getty Images

Kelly Stafford cozies up to husband Matthew Stafford in a February 2022 photo. Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Stafford recently confirmed on Kelly’s podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” that he has no plans to retire despite recent chatter about his future amid an injury-plagued campaign.

“A lot of people are asking this, which I already know the answer to, but retirement. Are you retiring?” Kelly asked last week, to which Stafford replied, “No.”

Stafford — who has been married to Kelly since 2015 — played in nine games this season, throwing for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.