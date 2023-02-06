Kelce brothers at top of list

Super Bowl hype is all the way back.

The most hyped event in all of sports has been a little muted over the last two years thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. Two years ago, all the interviews were conducted over Zoom. Last year, there was some minimal in-person interviews. This year? It’s back to what you are used to from the Super Bowl. Opening Night (formerly Media Day) kicks things off Monday night and the hype train will run wild from there.

We’re here to get you ready for the story angles you will be sick of hearing about by Sunday. Here are the top 10 storylines to follow this week before the big game:

Brotherly love

This one is already getting worn out. Travis and Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to play each other in a Super Bowl. Travis is the star tight end of the Chiefs. Jason is the center for the Eagles. Both have big personalities and would attract plenty of media attention on their own. The brother storyline only makes it more. The Kelce parents may need to hire a publicist to manage their media requests this week.





Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, speaks with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, after their game on Sept. 17, 2017. AP

The Andy Reid Bowl

Chiefs coach Andy Reid can add a second Super Bowl ring and bolster his Hall of Fame credentials. He’ll have to do it against the team that gave him his first chance at being a head coach. Reid coached the Eagles from 1999-2012 and is the all-time winningest coach in Eagles history. Reid took Philadelphia to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl but could not get them over the hump. Reid won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs at the end of the 2019 season.

Ankle angle

There is almost always one injury that dominates the conversation leading up to the Super Bowl. This year it is Patrick Mahomes’ ankle. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff win over the Jaguars. That injury usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal but Mahomes did not miss a beat. He returned to beat Jacksonville and then played well in the AFC Championship game. There were just a few moments where it appeared to bother Mahomes but he will be asked every day about his ankle.





Chiefs coach Andy Reid was also the coach of the Eagles from 1999-2012. Getty Images

History making QB matchup

The quarterback matchup between Mahomes and Jalen Hurts is going to be a fun one to watch and a historic one as well. This is the first time the Super Bowl has had two black starting quarterbacks. This will be Mahomes’ third Super Bowl appearance and Hurts is set to become just the eighth black quarterback to start in the game. Doug Williams was the first black quarterback to start in the Super Bowl and win it in Super Bowl 22.

Life after Tyreek

The Chiefs made a blockbuster trade last March when they sent superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. There were some who thought the loss of Hill might slow down the Chiefs’ offense but here they are. Mahomes and Co. have not been hindered by the absence of Hill, who was one of Mahomes’ favorite targets. It is a credit to Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for figuring out a way to adjust their offense without Hill.

Howie hope

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman deserves a lot of credit for his decision to blow things up after the 2020 season and reshape his team. He fired Doug Pederson, the coach who had won a Super Bowl for him in 2017, and traded Carson Wentz, the quarterback he chose No. 2 overall in 2016. Those two were replaced by Nick Sirianni and Hurts, respectively, and now the Eagles are back in the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia roster is loaded and Roseman may have built his second Super Bowl team with a different coach and quarterback (Nick Foles won it in 2017).





After suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes took no chances and had both ankles taped up for the AFC Championship game against the Bengals on Jan. 29. Getty Images

Greg on the mic

The Super Bowl is not just about the teams on the field. Everything about the game gets coverage and that includes the broadcasters. Fox has its new No. 1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen calling the game. Olsen has impressed so far, but the story around him this week will be Tom Brady soon bumping him from the top team. Brady’s retirement means he’s ready to join the broadcast booth and Olsen will be out.

What a rush

The Eagles’ defensive line was unreal this season, finishing with 70 sacks. That is 15 more than any other team in the NFL. The Eagles had four players — Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham — finish with double-digit sacks.





Greg Olsen’s ascent to the No. 1 Fox broadcasting crew will be overshadowed by the retirement of Tom Brady — who will bump Olsen from the top team. Getty Images

No name Nick

Sirianni was not a popular hire when he became the Eagles coach in 2021. His introductory press conference was mocked but he has proven to be a good choice. His impact will be examined this week, especially after Giants safety Julian Love said Sirianni has a “free ride” because of the talent on the Eagles.

Watch that whistle

NFL officiating has drawn more scrutiny than usual after several questionable calls in the conference championship games. Carl Cheffers will be the referee for this game. It is his third Super Bowl assignment. The NFL has to be bracing itself for a controversial call in this game after all the talk in the last two weeks about officiating. Cheffers and his crew have a lot of pressure on it.