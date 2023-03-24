Keith Urgo inks long-term extension as Fordham coach

The Rams are in good hands for the foreseeable future.

After a superb 2022-23 campaign — including winning Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year — Fordham’s head basketball coach Keith Urgo has signed a long-term contract with the school through at least the 2027-28 season.

The Post’s Zach Braziller reports that the deal will earn Urgo $1 million per year, before incentives.





Keith Urgo inked a long-term deal with Fordham. Getty Images





Keith Urgo completed his first season in charge of Fordham. Robert Sabo for NY Post

“I’d like to thank Ed Kull, President Tania Tetlow and the Board of Trustees for continuing their commitment to our program,” Urgo said in a statement. “When I came to Fordham two years ago, I knew we could build something special here. I’m thrilled that the University leadership shares that vision and has made its commitment abundantly clear in terms of program investment and resources.”

During the 2020-21 season, the Rams finished with only two wins.

After Urgo was brought to campus that summer as an assistant under Kyle Neptune, the team finished with a drastically better 16-16 record in the subsequent 2021-2022 season.

Urgo was promoted to head coach in April 2022 after Neptune left to coach Villanova, resulting in a year in which the team finished 25-8 this past season, one of the most successful in program history.

The Rams made it all the way to the Atlantic 10 Championship semifinals for the first time since 2006, ultimately losing to Dayton.

“To put it simply, Keith Urgo believes in Fordham and Fordham believes in Keith Urgo,” Kull, the Fordham AD, said in a statement. “We hope that this long-term commitment is the next step in building Fordham men’s basketball into a consistent winner on the Atlantic 10 and national stages.”





Keith Urgo led Fordham to one of its most successful seasons in program history. Getty Images

The top six scorers for the Rams will be back next year as they hope to build off the momentum they created in the 2022-23 season.

If one thing’s for sure, Urgo is ready to push the team to new heights.

“My family and I love it here at Fordham and I can’t wait to see how high this program can climb,” he said. “Every day is a great day to be a Ram!”