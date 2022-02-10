Keith Lee, Jay White make immediate impacts in AEW debut

Fans were basking in Keith Lee’s glory, and a familiar face in Jay White made his presence felt during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE star in Lee made his debut for the promotion and competed in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. Lee impressively beat Isiah Kassidy in his debut. He wowed fans with his athleticism and overall power. One of the first moves he performed was throwing Kassidy from one part of the ring to the other.

Lee will now compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on March 6 at Revolution for a shot at the TNT Championship. A former PWG World Champion, Lee signed with WWE in 2018. He won the NXT North American and NXT championships. After joining the main roster, Lee was released in November, along with several other stars.

Going through character changes in WWE and dealing with health issues, Lee was rebranded as “Bearcat.” Now in AEW, he thanked the fans for welcoming him back on social media.

“We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back. The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that’s on the front of my hoodie…. thank you. Touched my soul. And with sad family times hopefully behind me….let’s grind. #ForwardMarch”

We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back. The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that’s on the front of my hoodie…. thank you. Touched my soul. And with sad family times hopefully behind me….let’s grind. #ForwardMarch — All E Leet (@RealKeithLee) February 10, 2022

Before Lee debuted, fans were shocked to see the words “Switchblade” appear on the screen. The Young Bucks and Adam Cole attacked Trent Beretta and Rocky backstage. In the middle of the attack, Cole welcomed Jay White to AEW. The Young Bucks were confused as to why White was there.

.@JayWhiteNZ just casually walking through the Forbidden Door, like ya do #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LkTh2jgirM — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 10, 2022

A member of New Japan Pro Wrestling, White has won the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental championships. He has also held the NEVER Openweight and IWGP United States titles. The current leader of the Bullet Club, White has had issues with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the past, attacking them and taking over the group at one point.

Tony Khan mentioned that he secured White for an AEW appearance on Sunday. It is unknown how long White will be in AEW. He is competing in Impact Wrestling and has shown up on NJPW’s American shows.