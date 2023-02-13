Keith Hernandez returning to Mets booth on three-year deal

Exhale, Mets Nation — the SNY TV booth will be whole for the 2023 season.

After an offseason of negotiations, sources confirmed to The Post’s Andrew Marchand that Mets icon Keith Hernandez will be back behind the microphone alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason first reported the news. The Post’s Mike Puma reported the deal is for three years.

This will be the 18th season for Hernandez, Cohen, and Darling, the longest-running trio in the team’s history, surpassing the 17 years Lindsey Nelson, Ralph Kiner, and Bob Murphy spent together.

The 69-year-old Hernandez missed the Mets’ playoff push last September after he fell while in New York City and underwent shoulder surgery. He is expected to be fully recovered for this season.

Puma last week reported the two sides were close to a deal.

“Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez,” Puma tweeted. “The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.”





Keith Hernandez at his jersey retirement ceremony on July 9, 2022. Getty Images

Hernandez was celebrated on July 9 when the Mets retired his famed No. 17, as the former star first baseman became the organization’s sixth player or manager to receive the honor (Willie Mays soon followed as the seventh, while Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 has also been retired by MLB). Hernandez was an instrumental part of the Mets’ last championship in 1986, three years after being acquired from the Cardinals in perhaps the most important trade in Mets history.