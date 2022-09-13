Keith Hernandez, Jack Curry on Mets, Yankees

The Show; Getty Images

The Mets opted to not get a left-handed reliever at the trade deadline. Mets legend and SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez is a bit concerned with theor bullpen.

Hernandez stopped by “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman to talk about the Mets outlook as they push to try to win the NL East as well as his own career.

YES Network’s Jack Curry also stopped by in studio to talk everything Yankees. They also announce the partnership of “The Show” with the YES Network app, where the episodes can be watched in full beginning this week.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman Opening Segment with YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry in studio:

Keith Hernandez Interview:

Mets legend, SNY broadcaster

WORRIES: Worried about the Mets bullpen and not having a lefty out there.

