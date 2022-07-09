Keith Hernandez humbled, emotional as Mets jersey is retired

Keith Hernandez entered the field to an 80-second standing ovation Saturday and departed to handshakes and backslaps from players on the current Mets roster.

In between, the former first baseman managed to maintain his composure as he reflected on a storied Mets career that culminated Saturday with his No. 17 retired by the club. Hernandez joined Casey Stengel, Gil Hodges, Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza and Jerry Koosman as the only Mets to have the honor bestowed upon them.

“I am absolutely humbled and proud my number will be up in the rafters for eternity,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was joined on the field by his family, including his three daughters and brother, Gary. The Mets delegation included Piazza, team owner Steve Cohen, manager Buck Showalter and Hernandez’s former teammates Mookie Wilson, Tim Teufel and Ed Lynch. Ron Darling was present in dual capacity, as a former teammate and current SNY broadcast partner. SNY voice Gary Cohen was also on the field for the ceremony, which was emceed by Mets radio voice Howie Rose. Hernandez thanked Steve Cohen for flying in Hernandez’s entire family for the event.

Mets announcer and former player Keith Hernandez waves to the crowd after finishing his speech during a pre-game ceremony to retire his number on Saturday. AP

Workers reveal the retired number 17 during the Keith Hernandez number retirement ceremony. Robert Sabo

Hernandez reflected on his June 15, 1983 trade from the defending World Series champion Cardinals to the rebuilding Mets.

“I have learned and read that it was a joyous day in Mets Nation,” Hernandez said. “Little old me in St. Louis wasn’t very happy. What did I know? A life and career-changing event.”

Steve Cohen and Showalter presented Hernandez with a mosaic portrait of himself that was made with over 6,000 Keith Hernandez baseball and Strat-o-Matic cards. Hernandez’s No. 17 remained ingrained in the centerfield grass. Hernandez, standing on first base, threw the ceremonial first pitch to his brother Gary.

Mets fans cheer for Keith Hernandez during a pre-game ceremony to retire his number. AP

Mr. Met wore a mustache in honor of Keith Hernandez on Saturday. for the NY POST

Hernandez was a centerpiece of the Mets’ last World Series winning team in 1986. Of his record 11 Gold Gloves at first base, six of them came with the Mets. He became the first captain in team history in 1987.

“To me the real turnaround was ’84,” Hernandez said. “We won 90 games everybody had picked us for last and I certainly wasn’t going in with those kinds of expectations. I really felt that was my greatest year as a Met – my most clutch year.

“Darryl [Strawberry] blossomed. Doc [Gooden] of course had the great rookie year, if the Cubs hadn’t traded for Rick Sutcliffe, who won the Cy Young [award], I think we would have won the division.”

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) embraces Keith Hernandez. Robert Sobo

Keith Hernandez receives a gift from Mets Owner Steve Cohen and New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during his number retirement ceremony. Robert Sabo/New York Post

Keith Hernandez got emotional in Saturday’s press conference prior to his jersey being retired. for the NY POST

The Mets traded for All-Star catcher Gary Carter before the 1985 season, adding a significant bat to the lineup.

“We got Carter in ’85 and that was the final piece,” Hernandez said. “I felt that when we got Carter, I felt that when we got him in the offseason, I said, ‘Now we have a chance. We have got a really good chance to have a dominant team,’ and it certainly turned out that way.”

The Mets rolled to the 1986 NL East title and won an epic series against the Astros and Red Sox in the NLCS and World Series, respectively.

The current Mets line up to greet Keith Hernandez after his number retirement ceremony. Robert Sabo

“It was probably one of the most fun years of my life,” Hernandez said. “When you win 108 games, that is a lot of fun coming to the ballpark.”

Near the end of his speech, Hernandez praised the 2022 Mets, who began the day with the National League’s second-best record.

“They hustle, they play hard and comport themselves like professionals,” Hernandez said. “It is a treat.”