Keep rolling with Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees travel north of the border for a series against their division rival Toronto Blue Jays. While these two were thought to be evenly matched in the preseason, the Yankees have separated themselves and are currently the best team in baseball.

As Toronto looks to climb back into the American League East standings, currently in second place in the division 10.0 games back of New York, there are plenty of betting angles worth pursuing.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees odds, picks (7:07 PM ET, YES Network)

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets – Win or Lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 hits (+165)

Aaron Judge’s contract situation is well-documented, and all he is doing in the midst of that situation is putting up MVP-type numbers. In 61 games, Judge is batting .310 while leading baseball in slugging percentage at .677, and OPS at 1.062. He’s also leading all players with 25 home runs and 53 runs scored. If he stays healthy, this is his award to lose.

Aaron Judge celebrates a home run. Getty Images

Judge has multiple hits in 21 of his 61 games this year. While Ross Strippling has strung together two good outings in a row, the Yankees had six hits against him in four innings the last time they met. Judge has been on a tear, and betting on him to stay hot is worth the money.

New York Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Speaking of the Yankees, they’re garnering conversations about how this roster stacks up with the greatest Yankee teams of all time, of which there have been plenty. This team is on a historic pace, currently sitting at 47-16 on the season.

The Yankees have won 14 of their last 15 games, and have the best run differential in baseball this year at +131. Plus money for the best team in baseball to win by at least two runs is too good to pass up.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Santiago Espinal OVER 0.5 doubles (+375)

No, this article isn’t all about the Yankees.

Santiago Espinal logs a hit for the Blue Jays. Getty Images

Toronto’s Santiago Espinal is quietly having a great season. He’s hitting .292 and ranks 11th in all of Major League Baseball with 18 doubles. Two of those doubles have come in his last five games.

Prior to having a cold game in his last outing, Espinal was 6-for-13 in his prior four games. He’s making plenty of contact and is a magnet for extra base hits. While Jordan Montgomery isn’t a terrific matchup, Espinal has proven to be one of the best doubles hitters in baseball, and juiced up to +375 is worth a gamble.