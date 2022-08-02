Keenan Allen mocks Russell Wilson’s ‘let’s ride’ Broncos line

The AFC West should be must-see TV this coming season.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was mic’d up during a recent practice, where he appeared to poke fun at the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback, Russell Wilson.

“Bolt fam, let’s ride!” Allen said, repeatedly, in a now-viral video.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen uttered, “Let’s ride,” during a recent practice. Twitter/Chargers

Keenan Allen during Chargers training camp on Aug. 1, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Allen, 30, seemingly referenced the one-liner Wilson uttered in hype videos for Denver, in which the 33-year-old exclaimed, “Broncos Country, let’s ride!”

“Mike Dub, let’s ride!” Allen said with a laugh, as he referred to fellow Chargers receiver Mike Williams.

The team’s Twitter account shared the video on Monday, writing, “Chargers country…….”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at training camp on July 30, 2022. Denver Post via Getty Images

Wilson arrived in Denver in March following a blockbuster trade with Seattle, where he spent the past 10 seasons with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl title.

This will be Wilson’s first year in the loaded AFC West, which boasts quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert, Allen’s teammate.

The Chargers host the Broncos in Week 7 on “Monday Night Football.”