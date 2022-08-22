Kayvon Thibodeaux injury scare sparks debate about dirty play

As the Giants await Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury fate, some critics and former players are debating whether the edge rusher was taken down on a dirty play.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s Giants-Bengals preseason game, Thibodeaux appeared to injure his knee after a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. Thibodeaux — the Giants’ fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — clutched his knee in pain before waiving off a medical cart and limping off the field under his own power.

Kayvon Thibodeaux grabs his knee after a questionable hit by the Bengals’ Thaddeus Moss. Corey Sipkin/ NY Post

After Thibodeaux was ruled out for the rest of the game, NFL Network host Rich Eisen tweeted a slow-motion clip of the play and said Moss should be suspended over the block.

“Penalty. Hefty Fine. Suspension. Nothing less is acceptable,” Eisen tweeted.

Former Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang — who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in the 2010 season — quote-tweeted Eisen and argued that it was a “routine” block.

“For a block that happens 10x per game? Jesus Christ people calm down. It’s a routine block. Sh—y result, but routine LEGAL block,” Lang tweeted.

Free agent offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse agreed, arguing in a second tweet that it was a “routine” play.

“PEOPLE. This is literally a routine play, a routine block, and a routine defensive technique happening here,” Newhouse tweeted, including the same clip Eisen shared. “Inside the tackle box, the defender is facing him, it’s just a bad looking result.”

In a separate tweet, Newhouse wrote, “This. Is. Legal. And. Definitely. Not. Dirty.” That was in response to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, who called the hit “dirty AF.”

Cowboys defensive stud Micah Parsons fumed on Twitter about the hit.

“I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a– f—ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s— man!” Parsons wrote.

On the Monday morning episode of “Get Up,” Sam Acho — a former linebacker-turned ESPN analyst — said it was a “perfectly fine play… Use your hands. Stay low and protect yourself.”

Thibodeaux told reporters he was “all right” and “good” following New York’s 25-22 preseason victory over Cincinnati.

“We’re good. Good news,” he said.

Thibodeaux will undergo medical testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.