Kayvon Thibodeaux injury scare overshadows Daniel Jones in Giants win

The hush from the small gathering at MetLife Stadium, the sounds of silence was the stunned reaction to what had transpired on the field. Prized rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux was down, grabbing his right knee, in obvious pain.

This was early in the second quarter Sunday night and for a short while that must have seemed like an eternity to everyone associated with the Giants, it appeared as if Thibodeaux would not get back to his feet. He did and the initial belief is that he dodged a serious injury, although further testing will determine the extent of the damage, if any, to the talented pass rusher.

The Thibodeaux incident overshadowed what went down in the Giants’ 25-22 victory over the Bengals, although a strong showing by quarterback Daniel Jones was a welcome sight for an offense that has struggled to gain much traction this summer.

Thibodeaux went down when he was cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play and immediately went down to the turf, grabbing his right knee.

Daniel Jones throws a pass during the Giants’ win over the Bengals on Sunday. Corey Sipkin

The cart came out for Thibodeaux, who remained down. He got to his feet and wanted no part of any motorized help. He walked right past the cart, moving to the sideline under his own power.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was having a strong summer in his first NFL training camp, immediately working with the starting defense and expected to be a big contributor in his rookie year.

After getting checked out in the medical tent, Thibodeaux remained on the sideline and conversed with teammates, at times smiling and laughing, before heading inside to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux walks off the field. Corey Sipkin

Jones took a step forward with a solid showing, completing 14 of 16 passes for 116 yards in his three series — all against the second-team Bengals defense, as coach Zac Taylor opted to sit all his starters. Jones did throw an interception on a pass that was slightly high but hit rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger in stride. Bellinger should have hauled it in. Instead, it slipped through his hands and Bengals safety Dax Hill dove for an interception.

Running back Saquon Barkley was given the night off and it remains to be seen if he gets another snap in the preseason or if his next action comes Sept. 11 in the regular season opener against the Titans. Barkley in limited work in the first preseason game gained 13 yards on four rushing attempts and caught one pass for eight yards.

Antonio Williams, the former Bills practice squad player, started in place of Barkley, as Matt Breida remains injured and sidelined. Williams on the opening drive of the game was stopped for no gain on 4th-and-1 on the Bengals’ 48-yard line. Jones was 4-for-4 for 14 yards on the series.

Jones on the second offensive possession connected with Collin Johnson for 23 yards on a pass that deflected off cornerback Delonte Hood. Jones scrambled for a first down, wisely running out of bounds. The drive stalled with the deflected interception.

Antonio Williams runs the ball for the Giants against the Bengals Bill Kostroun

Jones stayed in for a third series and this was the highlight of his summer, thus far. He directed an 11-play, 84-yard drive capped with a 2-yard touchdown run by rookie Jashaun Corbin. Jones got into a rhythm on the drive, connecting three times with David Sills.

It was another quiet evening for Kenny Golladay, who was on the field for 21 snaps with Jones and did not get targeted once.

The Giants offensive line included Devery Hamilton at left guard filling in for injured Shane Lemieux (and other injured players at the position) and Max Garcia at center (filling in for five other centers whose injuries kept them out of the game). Jones was not under pressure, a good sign for the pass protection

Davis Webb, looking to stick on the roster as the third quarterback, was wheeling and dealing. He tossed a 22-yard pass to Alex Bachman with 8:57 remaining to pull the Giants even at 16. Webb then ran in for the two-point conversion to give the Giants the lead. Head coach Brian Daboll opted not to go for the one-point lead by attempting the extra point, as kicker Graham Gano was forced out of the game with a concussion.

Webb finished up 22 of 27 for 204 yards and tossed the game-winning touchdown pass to Bachman with 35 seconds remaining. Bachman had 11 receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

As the players acclimate to the new offense, it is growing more apparent that Daboll’s system is quarterback-friendly.