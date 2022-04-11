Kay-Rod acted like it was no Manningcast, and it was right

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

To begin “Kay-Rod,” ESPN2’s new Manningcast-type “Sunday Night Baseball” alternative broadcast, Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez leaned into the idea that nobody really asked for this.

Prior to the first pitch of the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Yankees, Kay read a tweet from a man named Evan that said he, “would rather jump head first into a bathtub with a toaster than watch 10 seconds of this.”

We watched the whole thing. And, while we wouldn’t go as far as Evan, we wouldn’t want to do it again unless it improves.