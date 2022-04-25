Kay Adams leaving NFL Network’s ‘GMFB’ and eyeing Amazon

Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and could land as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show, The Post has learned.

“Kay has been a big part of the success of Good Morning Football and we hope to keep her in the NFL Media family for years to come,” Alex Riethmiller, the vice president of communications for NFL Media, told The Post.

Sources described Adams as a leading candidate to be the Amazon Prime Video “TNF” host for the show that is expected to be on site each week. No deal is completed.

NFL Network has been a place where on-air personalities grow and can end up with other league partners. From ESPN’s Adam Schefter to CBS’ Nate Burleson to recently NBC’s Melissa Stark, NFLN has fed the NFL’s many platforms. Adams may be next.

Without Adams, “Good Morning Football” will center even more around stalwarts Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt. Rachel Bonnetta would be one candidate to replace Adams, but Bonnetta has a variety of NFLN roles and would have to relocate to take on the job full-time

Kay Adams could be leaving NFL Network. Kay Adams/Instagram

The program has not permanently replaced Nate Burleson since he left this fall. It has rotated the fourth chair on the set.

In January, while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Adams said her contract was up in May and she hoped to be on an even bigger platform.

“It’s no secret the goal is to have the pedigree to have the big boy seat at the table,” Adams told McAfee.

McAfee has also been in talks with “Thursday Night Football” about being a part of its coverage.

Kay Adams on the “GMFB” set. Kay Adams/Instagram

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have signed up to call the action. In an interesting tidbit, NBC’s Peter King reported Monday that Amazon is willing to pay $70 million to $100 million on top of its more than $1 billion a year to have an NFL game the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday.

Amazon declined to comment.

