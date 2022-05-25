Kawhi Leonard, girlfriend fuel engagement buzz with ring photos

Are congratulations in order for Kawhi Leonard and girlfriend Kishele Shipley?
The longtime couple was photographed at LAX this week, with Shipley appearing to sport a giant sparkler on her ring finger.
Though it’s unclear if the Clippers forward, 30, popped the question, TMZ reported Wednesday that Shipley — who shares two children with Leonard — was seen without the ring as well.
Leonard and Shipley have been together for several years, according to the outlet, with the two first crossing paths at San Diego State, where the hoops star played in college.
Leonard began his NBA career with the Spurs in 2011 and landed with the Raptors seven years later. The two-time NBA champ signed with the Clippers in 2019 but sat out the 2021-22 season due to injury.
Leonard signed a four-year, $176.3 million deal with the Clippers in August 2021.