KaVontae Turpin makes huge Cowboys statement with two return TDs

Kavontae Turpin might just be a name you’ll need to remember.

The 26-year-old receiver was named the USFL MVP as a member of the New Jersey Generals earlier this summer, which got him as far as a training camp invite with the Cowboys. Now, it looks as though he just might have earned himself a spot on the roster.

Turpin scored not one but two return touchdowns in the first half of the Cowboys’ preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night. Turpin first returned a kickoff 98 yards in the first quarter. Then later in the second, he ran a punt back 86 yards.

KaVontae Turpin celebrates as he returns a punt for a touchdown during a preseason game against the Chargers. AP

“I’m an exciting player,” Turpin told reporters. “And every time I get the ball, there’s a big play waiting to happen. I’m happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity.”

If his play wasn’t enough to assure a roster spot, the fact that he sat out the second half serves as something akin to confirmation that he’s considered the team’s first-string returner.

“I think there’s a great chance that he will be returning kicks against Tampa Bay [in Week 1],” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. “He’s such an exciting young player. You could see it from Day 1. Obviously he had a very successful run there with the USFL. Really, from the first day of practice, he came in and I was really impressed with what he picked up at receiver. You could see he’s dynamic in the return game.

“I think any time you have a new player come into your program that makes an impact like that, that’s unique. That was a big lift for us. … I’m glad he’s with us.”

Turpin, who played with TCU in college, was cut from the program in 2019 after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury in a family violence case related to his girlfriend. He served two years of deferred adjudication probation and underwent a partner abuse intervention program as a result.

He went undrafted in 2019 and has since bounced around, playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, European League of Football and USFL before finally catching on with the Cowboys.