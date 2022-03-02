Katie Meyer, Stanford soccer player, found dead on campus

Katie Meyer, the goaltender for Stanford’s women’s soccer team, passed away in a campus residence, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and athletic director Bernard Muir said in a message to the campus community on the university’s communications site. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general. Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining line for so many on the field and in our community.

Katie Meyer playing for Stanford on Dec. 8, 2019 John Todd/ISI Photos

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment. We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know that you are not alone.”

A cause of death was not given.

Meyer, a senior, majored in international relations and minored in history. She was a team captain for Stanford. A Burbank, Calif. native, Meyer has two sisters, Samantha and Siena.

In the message, Brubaker-Cole and Muir said that counseling staff have been on-site at Meyer’s residence hall and working with student-athletes.