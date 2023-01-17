Kathryn Tappen makes sideline comeback with NBC Big Ten gig

Kathryn Tappen is making a prime-time football sideline reporting comeback, The Post has learned.

Tappen is going to be the sideline reporter on NBC’s Big Ten football coverage, according to sources. NBC begins its new prime-time package in the fall.

She was in line to succeed Michele Tafoya as the “Sunday Night Football” sideline reporter. It was known in the industry, but there was nothing in writing.

Well, with that oversight, it didn’t happen, and instead Melissa Stark received the coveted position on the No. 1 show in primetime, beginning this season.

NBC tried Tappen on golf, but that isn’t her sport and it did not work out.

Tappen also recently did some NHL and “The Match” work on TNT, which could potentially lead to more.

Kathryn Tappen will be NBC’s sideline reporter for its primetime Big Ten football coverage. Getty Images

From left: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Kathryn Tappen, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after “The Match” on Dec. 10, 2022. Getty Images for The Match

The Post has previously reported that Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will lead NBC’s Big Ten booth, while Maria Taylor will head the studio.

NBC Sports declined comment.