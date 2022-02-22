The Hamden Journal

Katherine Webb defends Brent Musburger over viral 2013 comments

Katherine Webb wants critics to leave Brent Musburger alone.

During an Instagram Q&A last week, the model wife of Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron was asked if she’s ever met Musburger — whose commentary about her looks went viral in 2013.

“I haven’t but we have exchanged friendly statements thru separate interviews,” Webb replied, according to Awesemo.com. “Listen leave that man alone he didn’t do nuthin wrong LOL.”

Webb, a former Miss Alabama, made headlines during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game when cameras focused on her and Musburger fawned over McCarron’s then-girlfriend.

“When you’re a quarterback at Alabama, you see that lovely lady there?” Musburger said on the broadcast. “She does go to Auburn but she also is Miss Alabama and that’s A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend. … You quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women. What a beautiful woman. Wow.”

ESPN later issued an apology for Musburger’s on-air comments about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

At the time, Webb said she was flattered by the comments during an appearance on the “Today” show.

She previously told The Post that Musburger “didn’t need to apologize.”

Webb has been married to McCarron since 2014 and the couple shares three children together. The former Alabama quarterback was originally drafted by the Bengals in 2014 and has since bounced around the league, joining the Falcons in April 2021.

