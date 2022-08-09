Katherine Webb ’33 and thriving’ in bikini-clad Instagram return

Katherine Webb is “thriving” back on the ‘gram.

The model wife of NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron shared two new pics on Thursday after a nearly five-month gap since her last Instagram post. In the latest addition to her page, Webb is seen wearing a bikini, which she capped off with a playful caption.

“33 and thriving (not my bday but I’m 33 and needed a good caption),” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum wrote.

Katherine Webb, the wife of NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron posted a black-and-white bikini snap Thursday on Instagram.

Katherine Webb boasts more than 275,000 followers on the social media platform. Instagram

In her second post from Thursday, Webb shared adorable photos of her three sons with McCarron, whom she wed in 2014.

“My boys 💙 Back to school!” she captioned the snap, to which McCarron, 31, replied, “😍😍😍😢😢.”

Webb, who boasts more than 275,000 Instagram followers, first rose to notoriety in 2013, when Brent Musburger’s commentary about her looks went viral during the BCS National Championship Game. In a previous “ask me anything” on the social media platform, Webb said the two have never crossed paths despite their near decade-long link.

“I haven’t but we have exchanged friendly statements thru separate interviews,” Webb said in February.

Katherine Webb returned to Instagram

Katherine Webb, who is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, shares the occasional selfie on Instagram. Instagram

Katherine Webb with husband A.J. McCarron and their son Tripp in December 2019, when he played for the Texans. Getty Images

In addition to taking fan questions on Instagram, Webb has also posted about McCarron’s career in the NFL, which has included stops in Buffalo, Oakland, Houston and, most recently, Atlanta.

The former Alabama product, who was selected in the fifth round by the Bengals in 2014, recently worked out for the Browns amid the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. Cleveland instead signed journeyman Josh Rosen in mid-July, days before the former Texans quarterback was handed a six-game suspension by a judge for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused by more than 20 female massage therapists of sexual misconduct.

The NFL has since appealed the ruling in hopes to lengthen Watson’s suspension.

McCarron, meanwhile, remains a free agent.