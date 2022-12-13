Kate Upton splashes around with Justin Verlander after Mets deal

Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife, Kate Upton, are making another splash following his free-agency signing with the Mets.

Days after Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros, this year’s AL Cy Young Award winner jetted to St. Barts, where he enjoyed some fun in the sun with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander jetted to St. Barts after the pitcher agreed to a two-year deal with the Mets in free agency.

The couple, who has been married since 2017, soaked up the sun in the water.

Justin Verlander even playfully lifted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum in the water.



Clad in a royal blue bikini that she paired with white sunglasses, Upton cozied up to Verlander in the water as the 39-year-old pitcher rocked blue printed swim trunks and shades.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Upton and Verlander, who not only celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November but his second World Series title with the Astros.

The Astros claimed their second championship in franchise history after defeating the Phillies in six games. Verlander was joined by Upton and their 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve, following Game 6 to celebrate at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Kate Upton was spotted rocking a royal blue bikini and white sunglasses during the trip. EliotPress/MEGA

Justin Verlander sported blue printed swim trunks during the afternoon outing. EliotPress/MEGA

Kate Upton raised her arms up as she made her way into the water. EliotPress/MEGA

“Congrats to @astrosbaseball and my husband on winning the World Series! And even more reason to celebrate… now we get you home!” Upton gushed on Instagram.

Upton supported Verlander and the Astros throughout their championship run, even attending games in Philadelphia, where Phillies fans weren’t shy about taunting her husband.

Kate Upton smiled as she rested on Justin Verlander while in the water.

In the weeks leading up to the Mets signing, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.



With a new chapter in New York ahead, Upton — who was once a Yankees fan — has since been welcomed by Mets fans following the Verlander deal.

“Welcome to NY! Hope to see you at Citi Field,” one fan remarked on Instagram while another said, “We are gonna love you and JV here!!!”