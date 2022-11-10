Kate Upton celebrates Justin Verlander after Astros’ World Series win

Kate Upton is excited to spend more time with husband Justin Verlander following the Astros’ World Series win.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, posted a sweet tribute to the Astros ace, 39, who won his second World Series with Houston last week following a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Congrats to @astrosbaseball and my husband on winning the World Series! And even more reason to celebrate… now we get you home!” Upton gushed.

Kate Upton smiles after husband Justin Verlander won the World Series with the Astros on Nov. 5, 2022.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander share a kiss after the Astros’ World Series win on Nov. 5, 2022.



Moments after the Astros’ World Series win, Upton — who recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Verlander — crashed the Fox set at Minute Maid Park, where the two-time Cy Young Award winner was sitting with the couple’s daughter, 3-year-old Genevieve.

“I love watching my husband do what he loves to do,” Upton said.

Verlander returned to the mound in April after being sidelined for the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery. Upton elaborated Saturday on what the journey back to the World Series has been like for their family.

“It’s such an incredible experience, I mean, having Justin home, and being able to be together as a family is so amazing, and then to go to the exact extreme, and be here at the World Series … it’s just so exciting,” she said.

Upton was also asked by David Ortiz if she wants Verlander to retire or play one more year. The model laughed and smiled before gushing over the nine-time All-Star.

Astros ace Justin Verlander delivers a pitch against the Phillies during Game 5 of the World Series on Nov. 3, 2022. Getty Images

“To see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s truly so creative, it’s such an art, and we are so honored to be part of that,” she said.

Verlander, who landed in Houston in 2017 following a trade with the Detroit Tigers, has opted out of the final year of his deal with the Astros. He was due $25 million for the 2023 season and is expected to get a massive raise in free agency after his Cy Young-caliber season.