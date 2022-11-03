Kasey Funderburg apologizes after racist Twitter controversy

Kasey Funderburg apologized Wednesday for using “offensive language” in resurfaced tweets.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Funderberg, who resigned last week as a sports reporter for the University of Tennessee and as a Vol Network sideline reporter, called her previous comments “unacceptable and ignorant.”

Reporter Kasey Funderburg YouTube/ESPN Network

“The comments I tweeted as a high school student were unacceptable and ignorant. I sincerely apologize for using offensive language and to anyone I hurt or offended with those remarks. I take full responsibility for my actions. This language is not appropriate in any context and has not been part of my vocabulary since then.”

The replies on Funderburg’s tweet appear to be turned off.

The 26-year-old Funderburg parted ways with the network after alleged past tweets from 2013 and 2014 using racial slurs surfaced.

University of Tennessee reporter Kasey Funderburg in Knoxville, Tennessee, in September 2022. Instagram/Kasey Funderburg

An athletic department spokesperson at the University of Tennessee told Knox News that Funderburg resigned last Thursday. That came after OutKick reported that Funderburg was fired.

“At the University of Tennessee, I worked in the athletic department and joined the University’s Diversity and Inclusion group which afforded me the opportunity to learn additional valuable lessons about the viewpoints of people from different races, cultures, and countries, as well as the strength that such diversity provides,” Funderburg’s statement read.

“Moving forward, I will continue my work to be a better ally so that I may promote a more inclusive society where everyone is welcome. Thank you to all the University of Tennessee teams I covered, my co-workers and fans who have supported me over the years. I remain grateful. Sincerely, Kasey.”

University of Tennessee reporter Kasey Funderburg in Knoxville, Tennessee, in September 2022. Instagram/Kasey Funderburg

Funderburg graduated from UT before she became a full-time employee in the athletics department. She also served as an on-air personality for VFL Films and “Vol Calls,” which is a weekly call-in show for UT coaches.