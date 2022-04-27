Kappo Kakko happy to get Rangers tune-up before playoffs

Kaapo Kakko let out a deep sigh.

In thinking about how he felt when he had to leave in the first period of the Rangers’ shutout win over the Red Wings on April 16, just over a week after he finally got back in the lineup after missing 31 straight games with a different injury, Kakko couldn’t mask his frustration.

His initial reaction, which Kakko described before the Rangers faced the Canadiens in their second-to-last game of the regular season Wednesday night at the Garden, was as you could expect.

“I was like, ‘Again, I need to watch the games,’ ” said Kakko, who will play for the first time since April 9 on Wednesday. “But only four games, so I’m happy I’m back.”

All that seems to matter to Kakko, however, is that he was able to recover in time for the playoffs. Considering the fact that the regular season will wrap up by the end of this week, it’s safe to say the Rangers feel the same.

So Kakko will get two matchups to get back into game shape, integrate into the lineup and ramp up his individual game before the calendar flips to May on Sunday and the Rangers find out who their first-round opponent will be. Kakko seemed grateful to have at least two games to do so.

Kaapo Kakko is returning to the Rangers on Wednesday night. USA TODAY Sports

Asked if he was beginning to feel comfortable again before the second injury struck, Kakko said yes.

“Yeah, I feel better,” he said. “First couple games wasn’t so good. But I think the game against Philly, couple goals, that helps a lot. I think I played good and then the fourth game, only played a couple minutes, but I feel like I played better.”

Kakko slot back onto the third line next to Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil on Wednesday night. Despite sustaining two separate injuries, the first a suspected wrist injury before he fell awkwardly on his right leg to suffer the second, the Finnish winger doesn’t plan to play cautiously.

Instead, Kakko is aiming to go full speed and get a real feel for the game before the postseason.

“It’s not so easy,” Kakko said of what the last three months have been like. “But it’s hockey. That [happens] sometimes. It’s not so easy, 30 games, you’re just watching. You can still work out at the gym and be ready for the games when you can play again, watch the games and learn at the same time. There’s some good things also. I knew I still can play this year, so that was a good thing.”

Gerard Gallant insinuated that he plans to rest some regulars over the final two games, but the head coach also will be cautious. Expect Kakko to remain in the lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Capitals unless there is some sort of setback or communication from the 21-year-old that he’s not 100 percent ready.

“It’s important, but it’s not important,” Gallant said of getting Kakko two games. “The reason why it’s important for him is because he missed a lot of time, he just got back. He’s ready to go, he’s fine.

“He could have probably played [Tuesday against the Hurricanes], but we didn’t want to play him in a back-to-back right off the bat.”