Kanye West backs ‘real one’ Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitism controversy

Kanye West showed support for Kyrie Irving as the Nets guard faces backlash for social media posts that appear to promote an anti-semitic film and book.

On Sunday, West — who’s lost a number of brand deals after a series of anti-semitic remarks — took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of Irving with the caption, “There’s some real ones still here.”

In a separate post on Sunday, West also shared a black and white photo of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

“It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the redmedia can never control or diminish us again,” West wrote of Smith.

Irving has been under fire since last Thursday, when he posted a tweet and Instagram story that included the Amazon page for the 2018 film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film, which is based on a 2015 book by the same name, is described as being filled with anti-semitic disinformation.

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s social media posts on Twitter, saying that the issue is “bigger than basketball.”

A Nets spokesperson told The Post: “The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL [Anti-Defamation League], who have been supportive during this time.”

The NBA also issued a statement on Saturday denouncing hate speech.

After a 125-116 loss to the Pacers on Saturday, Irving defended what he posts on social media in a testy exchange with a reporter.

Kanye West in Los Angeles, Ca. on Oct. 21, 2022 GC Images

Irving addressed the matter Saturday on Twitter, writing, “I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

West also took to Instagram on Sunday to promote a “Donda Homecoming” event with Celtics forward Jaylen Brown that is scheduled to take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Nov. 6.

Brown promoted the same event on Twitter, confirming that he will be in attendance for the Donda Doves’ first official basketball game, and encouraged his followers to show love and support.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving during a game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



The Celtics star, along with Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, cut ties with West’s Donda Sports as his non-NBA talent representation agency last week amid the fallout from West’s anti-semitic remarks.

Brown took issue with Donda Academy’s basketball team being barred from several high-profile tournaments after West’s anti-semitic comments, tweeting, “We do not cancel our kids.”

Brown terminated his association with Donda Sports one day after he told The Boston Globe he would remain with Donda Sports, despite the fact he didn’t condone West’s remarks.