Kansas vs. Providence prediction: March Madness 2022 odds

With March Madness 2022, NBA and NHL all in action Friday, which games are attracting the most meaningful betting attention?

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Friday’s report has identified two NCAA Tournament sides (in Kansas vs. Providence and Iowa State vs. Miami), as well as one sizable NHL underdog as triggering a majority of the above signals.

So before placing your bets, consider these three options.

Providence Friars (+7) vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The underdog Friars opened as eight-point underdogs to the Jayhawks, the top seed in the region.

But the Action Network has tracked sharp action coming in on the Friars, which has seen its spread move down a full point. Another triggering factor is the expert prediction, as one of our top college basketball experts is backing Providence at +7.

Finally, one Action Network PRO System applies to Providence tonight. The “NCAA Tournament defensive teams” system, which applies to teams allowing between 0 and 59.9 points per game in postseason play, triggers Providence. That particular system has a 58 percent lifetime win rate and 12 percent return on investment.

Iowa State Cyclones (+3.5) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Interestingly, sharp action has come in on the Hurricanes, who opened as a consensus one-point favorite, but three factors are triggering Iowa State.

Although sharps are backing the Hurricanes, big money is on the Cyclones. While it has received only 16 percent of spread bets, that’s come against 48 percent of the money.

Further, a separate Action Network PRO system is backing Iowa State. The “NCAA Tournament Slow-Paced Underdogs” system, which looks for teams with a pace between 0 and 72.2 and a spread between 0 and 4.5, hits Iowa State. That system has a 59 percent lifetime win rate and 14 percent return on investment.

Finally, one Action Network college basketball expert is riding with Iowa State at +3.5, giving the Cyclones three signals in its favor.

Philadelphia Flyers Moneyline (+320) vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Flyers opened at +330 on the moneyline, but The Action Network is tracking sharp action on the Flyers that has since seen it move to the current price.

Plus, a number of big money bets have come in on the Flyers, which has received 13 percent of moneyline bets but 92 percent of the entire handle.

Finally, the third and final factor hitting the Flyers is an Action Network model projection edge. Our power ratings make the Flyers only a +236 moneyline underdog.