Before Kansas and Oklahoma State tip off a Big 12 conference matchup at Allen Fieldhouse, Charlie DiSturco of The Action Network is here to share his best bet.

The Jayhawks arrive as 10.5-point home favorites on the heels of a Saturday win against Oklahoma, but DiSturco believes the Cowboys can cause trouble on the road.

“Oklahoma State ranks top-20 in two-point defense and in turnover percentage,” DiSturco says.

Kansas’ David McCormack (33), Ochai Agbaji (30) and Mitch Lightfoot (44). AP

Even though DiSturco describes the Oklahoma State offense as “mediocre at best,” its offensive success comes in an area where Kansas’ weakest attribute lies: around the rim.

Plus, DiSturco believes an in-form Moussa Cisse will help limit the opportunities of David McCormack, who racked up 17 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting of the season.

So even though Kansas ranks third in adjusted offensive efficiency (per kenpom.com), DiSturco says to take Oklahoma State +10.5 points on the road Monday.