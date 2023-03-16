Kansas vs. Howard prediction: March Madness first-round pick

Commercial content 21+.



My namesake is just happy to be here, appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three decades.

Kansas (-21.5) over Howard

The MEAC champ — which suffered a 32-point loss to Kentucky and a 46-point loss to Yale in non-conference play — is ill-prepared for this meeting with the defending national champion.

Kansas enters the 1-16 matchup with the fuel of a blowout Big 12 title-game loss and the potential return of Bill Self.

Under their longtime coach, the Jayhawks have covered seven of their past 10 first-round games.