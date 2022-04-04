Kansas tops North Carolina for national championship

Kansas made history en route to winning the national championship, beating North Carolina 72-69 in New Orleans on Monday night.

The Jayhawks overcame a 15-point halftime deficit, and it reached 16 at one point in the first half before they mounted their second half comeback – the largest in NCAA title game history.

The second-half surge was led by David McCormack and Jalen Wilson, who both finished with 15 points. The Tar Heels were led by R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot, who finished with 15 points apiece.