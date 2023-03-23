Kansas State vs. Michigan State prediction: 2023 March Madness pick

Commercial content 21+.



One consequence of the explosion of sports betting is the rise of fools who believe certain outcomes are fixed.

If that was the case, Madison Square Garden would’ve chosen a different quartet.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Michigan State

Gametime: 6:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV





Markquis Nowell Getty Images

Kansas State vs. Michigan State prediction

Markquis Nowell is thrilled to be home, though.

The Harlem native has arguably been the best player in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 22 points, 11.5 assists, four rebounds and three steals.

<br />

And his Wildcats — again underdogs against another lower-seeded name brand — have printed money in a routinely undervalued position, going 23-11 against the spread this season.

When Kansas State isn’t blowing by Tom Izzo with its quick pace and brilliant ball movement, it will be making life miserable on the perimeter, where it holds opponents to less than 30 percent shooting from deep.

The pick: Kansas State (+1.5) over Michigan State