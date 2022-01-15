The Pittsburgh Steelers are double-digit underdogs (+12.5) in this year’s Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup will kick off from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on January 16, 2022, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The over/under for the outing is 46 points.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.